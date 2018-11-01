150 students appear in ICT competition exam

Islamabad : Out of 5000 university students from all over the country 171 passed the Huawei Certified Network Associate (HCNA) Certification Exam and top 150 appeared in National final exam in Huawei 3rd Information and Communication Technology (ICT) competition 2018.

Out of 150 top 6 students will take part in International final which will be held in Huawei headquarters in Shenzhen, China on 25 November.

To promote ICT in Pakistan Huawei in collaboration with Higher Education Commission (HEC) has launched 3rd ICT competition 2018.

In 2018, the 3rd ICT competition motivated more students into registering for the competition and elevated their ICT talent. Huawei is held awareness seminars, workshops and preliminary rounds of this year’s competition at Pakistan’s 14 running HAINAs.