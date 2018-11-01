Father kills infant daughter

SUKKUR: A father killed his two-year-old daughter and injured her mother, grandmother and another child following a domestic dispute in the Faiz Gunj town in Khairpur on Wednesday.

Police have arrested the accused, Muhammed Juman Shar, and recovered the weapon. An FIR has been arrested against the accused and further investigations are underway. Meanwhile, in a road accident, a schoolteacher Shanila Qadri, was killed when the rickshaw she was travelling in collided with a wagon in Sukkur.

In another road accident, an old person, Khudadad Khonharo, was killed when he was hit by a motorcycle.In yet another road accident, one person was killed and four others were injured at the Indus Highway Khanpur following collision of a rickshaw and a car.