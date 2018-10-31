Section 144 imposed in Bajaur

KHAR: The tribal district administration on Tuesday imposed Section 144 for a period of one month, banning holding public gatherings and political rallies in the district.

A notification issued from the office of Deputy Commissioner said that the decision was taken in the wake of possible terror attacks on government installations and public gatherings in the district. It said that holding of public gatherings, political rallies and unnecessary gatherings would be completely banned until issuance of further orders.