Khassadar martyred in Mohmand blast

GHALLANAI: A Khassadar personnel embraced martyrdom in a landmine explosion at the Safi tehsil in the Mohmand tribal district on Tuesday. It was learnt that a Khassadar identified as Essa Khan was on his way when he stepped over a landmine at Alingar area in Safi tehsil. —Correspondent
