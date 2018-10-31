Wed October 31, 2018
National

October 31, 2018

Dialogue, not coercion, the way forward: moot

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: Speakers at a seminar here on Tuesday stressed that reasoning and debate is the right way to convince others as enforcement of beliefs through force or coercion has very serious consequences for peace and tranquility in a society. “Roots of extremism and militancy lie in intolerance and not listening to others’ point of view, which wipe out moderation and foster extremism in a society,” said Tanzeem-ul-Madaris Vice President Allama Raghib Naeemi while addressing a Paigham-e-Pakistan conference here at Data Darbar. He said emphasis must be laid on inclusive citizenship as all citizens, whether Muslims or non-Muslims, enjoy equal rights in Pakistan.

At a separate event organized by the Islamic Research Institute (IRI) at the Faisal Mosque Campus Islamabad, speakers stressed the need to raise awareness among students and youth as to how they can play their role in eradicating the menaces of terrorism and extremism from the society.

Addressing on the occasion Council of Islamic Ideology Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz highlighted the importance of education for achieving durable peace and prosperity in the country. He said the younger generation had the key role in national development as the youth wanted peace in tranquility in the society. He underlined the need for eliminating extremism and terrorism and achieving lasting peace through education and creating awareness among public, especially youth, for progress and prosperity.

