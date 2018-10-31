Wed October 31, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers

Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers
Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy
Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case

Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case
Dr Sania Nishtar appointed BISP chairperson

Dr Sania Nishtar appointed BISP chairperson
Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza reveal son's name

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza reveal son's name
No salary, no job for Pakpattan ex-DPO despite CM, IGP apologies

No salary, no job for Pakpattan ex-DPO despite CM, IGP apologies
Chinese bus manufacturers to set up assembly plant near Lahore

Chinese bus manufacturers to set up assembly plant near Lahore
Video: Moment when Nawaz Sharif reached Parliament House

Video: Moment when Nawaz Sharif reached Parliament House
Google Doodle celebrates Halloween 2018 with multiplayer game

Google Doodle celebrates Halloween 2018 with multiplayer game
Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
October 31, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Air University to hold CPEC Career Summit

Islamabad : The Air University has announced to organise the CPEC Career Summit on 15th November on its main campus here with the collaboration of industry partners, including Obortunity and BrightSpyre.

According to a press release issued, the first-ever career summit will aim to explore the emerging career opportunities and strengthen industry-academia liaison in the context of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project. Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Reform Makhdum Khusru Bakhtyar and Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing along with other high profile dignitaries are invited to grace the event. On the occasion, experts will also share their worthy views related to many topics including CPEC industry-specific training & skill building, and CPEC-driven entrepreneurship.

Vice Chancellor AVM (R) Faaiz Amir, in his invitation message, said as the second phase of the national mega-project China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), also known as the 'Industrial Cooperation', is about to take shape, Air University understands that new markets are set to emerge with a number of opportunities for youth."

He further said that the CPEC is a game changer for socio-economic uplift of the country and talented youth must play the due role for becoming an active part of the megaproject.

CEO Obortunity Hamza Saeed Orakzai said the CPEC Career Summit will bring an opportunity for participants to be guided on the essentials of building a bright career under the umbrella of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

"It is very important to understand that the CPEC has a unique set of requirements for recruitment purpose," Director BrightSpyre Faisal Chohan said hoping that the CPEC Career Summit would provide clear guidelines to the students on career development and skill building. The targeted audience of the CPEC Career Summit is alumni and final year students studying in Electrical, Mechanical and Mechanical Engineering, Computer Science, Business Administration, and Social Sciences, who are interested in understanding the prerequisites of emerging CPEC job market.

On the occasion, a number of high-level officials from relevant organizations and stakeholders will also be present.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Imran Khan is a great Prime Minister, says Amir Khan

Imran Khan is a great Prime Minister, says Amir Khan
Malala plays 'Never Have I Ever' and the internet is in awe

Malala plays 'Never Have I Ever' and the internet is in awe

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
Zaha reveals racist abuse after Arsenal penalty row

Zaha reveals racist abuse after Arsenal penalty row

Photos & Videos

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in 2019?

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in 2019?
Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport