Air University to hold CPEC Career Summit

Islamabad : The Air University has announced to organise the CPEC Career Summit on 15th November on its main campus here with the collaboration of industry partners, including Obortunity and BrightSpyre.

According to a press release issued, the first-ever career summit will aim to explore the emerging career opportunities and strengthen industry-academia liaison in the context of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project. Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Reform Makhdum Khusru Bakhtyar and Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing along with other high profile dignitaries are invited to grace the event. On the occasion, experts will also share their worthy views related to many topics including CPEC industry-specific training & skill building, and CPEC-driven entrepreneurship.

Vice Chancellor AVM (R) Faaiz Amir, in his invitation message, said as the second phase of the national mega-project China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), also known as the 'Industrial Cooperation', is about to take shape, Air University understands that new markets are set to emerge with a number of opportunities for youth."

He further said that the CPEC is a game changer for socio-economic uplift of the country and talented youth must play the due role for becoming an active part of the megaproject.

CEO Obortunity Hamza Saeed Orakzai said the CPEC Career Summit will bring an opportunity for participants to be guided on the essentials of building a bright career under the umbrella of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

"It is very important to understand that the CPEC has a unique set of requirements for recruitment purpose," Director BrightSpyre Faisal Chohan said hoping that the CPEC Career Summit would provide clear guidelines to the students on career development and skill building. The targeted audience of the CPEC Career Summit is alumni and final year students studying in Electrical, Mechanical and Mechanical Engineering, Computer Science, Business Administration, and Social Sciences, who are interested in understanding the prerequisites of emerging CPEC job market.

On the occasion, a number of high-level officials from relevant organizations and stakeholders will also be present.