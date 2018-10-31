Dismissed CTD inspector, accomplice arrested by Rangers

A dismissed inspector of the Sindh Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) along with his accomplice was arrested on Tuesday by paramilitary Rangers for allegedly detaining and bribing citizens.

A Sindh Rangers spokesperson said that acting on a tip-off provided by an intelligence agency, the soldiers conducted raid in the Model Colony of Malir and arrested Mohammad Jawed Iqbal Khan and his accomplice, Mohammad Saleem alias Waajah.

Initial investigations showed that Khan had been dismissed from service in March 2018 as he had detained many people and released them after taking bribes.

The sacked inspector and Saleem were said to be involved in facilitating criminals and drug peddlers in Malir. Khan was also arrested in January 2016 in a robbery case and, during interrogation, he admitted to the crime.

The paramilitary force also claimed to have seized a pistol without a licence, a handcuff and a department card from the possession of the two men. They were later handed over to police for further legal action.