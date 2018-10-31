Chehlum observed peacefully in Karachi

Like the other parts of the country, Karachi also observed the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) with religious fervour on Tuesday and its procession culminated peacefully amid tight security measures.

As part of the security measures, motorbike pillion riding was banned across the metropolis and other cities of Sindh, and mobile phone services were also partially suspended on the request of the provincial government in selected areas, especially the route of the central procession. All educational institutes also remained closed.

The roads and streets leading to MA Jinnah Road, which falls along the route of the central Chehlum procession, were blocked from Numaish Chowrangi to Merewether Tower with containers, barbed wires and other barriers. Walk-through gates were also set up at different points for security.

The main congregation was held at the Nishtar Park, where a scholar paid tribute to the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions. After the main gatherings, a number of small processions reached MA Jinnah Road to join the central procession.

The main procession, which included male, female and child mourners, moved out from the Nishtar Park. On MA Jinnah Road they offered prayers organised by the Imamia Students Organisation.

After the prayers, a protest was also held there. Later, a mourning procession was taken out which, after passing through its traditional route, culminated at the Hussainian Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar.

Foolproof security arrangements were made for the Chehlum. Over 17,000 police officials performed duties across the province. In Karachi 5,311 officers and jawans with 82 mobile vans, 65 motorcycle squads and seven armoured personnel carriers were deployed for the security of the main procession.

Over 5,000 volunteers from different Shia scouts also helped with the security. The central procession was also monitored through 300 CCTV cameras installed at around 72 points. Sharpshooters were also deployed on the rooftops of different high-rises. Strict surveillance was also conducted through watchtowers around the Nishtar Park. Around a hundred big and small processions were taken out across the metropolitan city, while 460 gatherings were also held in connection with the Chehlum.

Arrangements of civic facilities were also made. They included supply of water and well as ensuring cleanliness and proper lighting. Medical camps and water stalls, or Sabeels, were set up along the route of the procession by various organisations and political parties.

The traffic police issued a plan to divert all vehicular traffic towards alternative routes to facilitate commuters. Sindh police chief IGP Dr Syed Kaleem Imam had ordered ensuring security during the day, with directives to the relevant DIGs, SSPs and SHOs to ensure their presence at the processions.