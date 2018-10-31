Wed October 31, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers

Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers
Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy
Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case

Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case
Dr Sania Nishtar appointed BISP chairperson

Dr Sania Nishtar appointed BISP chairperson
Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza reveal son's name

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza reveal son's name
No salary, no job for Pakpattan ex-DPO despite CM, IGP apologies

No salary, no job for Pakpattan ex-DPO despite CM, IGP apologies
Chinese bus manufacturers to set up assembly plant near Lahore

Chinese bus manufacturers to set up assembly plant near Lahore
Video: Moment when Nawaz Sharif reached Parliament House

Video: Moment when Nawaz Sharif reached Parliament House
Google Doodle celebrates Halloween 2018 with multiplayer game

Google Doodle celebrates Halloween 2018 with multiplayer game
Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
October 31, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Chehlum observed peacefully in Karachi

Like the other parts of the country, Karachi also observed the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) with religious fervour on Tuesday and its procession culminated peacefully amid tight security measures.

As part of the security measures, motorbike pillion riding was banned across the metropolis and other cities of Sindh, and mobile phone services were also partially suspended on the request of the provincial government in selected areas, especially the route of the central procession. All educational institutes also remained closed.

The roads and streets leading to MA Jinnah Road, which falls along the route of the central Chehlum procession, were blocked from Numaish Chowrangi to Merewether Tower with containers, barbed wires and other barriers. Walk-through gates were also set up at different points for security.

The main congregation was held at the Nishtar Park, where a scholar paid tribute to the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions. After the main gatherings, a number of small processions reached MA Jinnah Road to join the central procession.

The main procession, which included male, female and child mourners, moved out from the Nishtar Park. On MA Jinnah Road they offered prayers organised by the Imamia Students Organisation.

After the prayers, a protest was also held there. Later, a mourning procession was taken out which, after passing through its traditional route, culminated at the Hussainian Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar.

Foolproof security arrangements were made for the Chehlum. Over 17,000 police officials performed duties across the province. In Karachi 5,311 officers and jawans with 82 mobile vans, 65 motorcycle squads and seven armoured personnel carriers were deployed for the security of the main procession.

Over 5,000 volunteers from different Shia scouts also helped with the security. The central procession was also monitored through 300 CCTV cameras installed at around 72 points. Sharpshooters were also deployed on the rooftops of different high-rises. Strict surveillance was also conducted through watchtowers around the Nishtar Park. Around a hundred big and small processions were taken out across the metropolitan city, while 460 gatherings were also held in connection with the Chehlum.

Arrangements of civic facilities were also made. They included supply of water and well as ensuring cleanliness and proper lighting. Medical camps and water stalls, or Sabeels, were set up along the route of the procession by various organisations and political parties.

The traffic police issued a plan to divert all vehicular traffic towards alternative routes to facilitate commuters. Sindh police chief IGP Dr Syed Kaleem Imam had ordered ensuring security during the day, with directives to the relevant DIGs, SSPs and SHOs to ensure their presence at the processions.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Imran Khan is a great Prime Minister, says Amir Khan

Imran Khan is a great Prime Minister, says Amir Khan
Malala plays 'Never Have I Ever' and the internet is in awe

Malala plays 'Never Have I Ever' and the internet is in awe

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
Zaha reveals racist abuse after Arsenal penalty row

Zaha reveals racist abuse after Arsenal penalty row

Photos & Videos

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in 2019?

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in 2019?
Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport