Wed October 31, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers

Swati episode: A fight between two encroachers
Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome baby boy
Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case

Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case
Dr Sania Nishtar appointed BISP chairperson

Dr Sania Nishtar appointed BISP chairperson
Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza reveal son's name

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza reveal son's name
No salary, no job for Pakpattan ex-DPO despite CM, IGP apologies

No salary, no job for Pakpattan ex-DPO despite CM, IGP apologies
Chinese bus manufacturers to set up assembly plant near Lahore

Chinese bus manufacturers to set up assembly plant near Lahore
Google Doodle celebrates Halloween 2018 with multiplayer game

Google Doodle celebrates Halloween 2018 with multiplayer game
Video: Moment when Nawaz Sharif reached Parliament House

Video: Moment when Nawaz Sharif reached Parliament House
Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
October 31, 2018

Share

Advertisement

SECP approves new life insurance product

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has

approved a new life insurance product, which is equipped with insurance technology features such as artificial intelligence and data analytics, a statement said on Tuesday.

The product is first of its kind in the country and has been introduced by the relevant insurance company in partnership with an international technology service provider, it added.

Through this unit-linked product, the insurance company will be able to track the health

performance of policyholders in respect of predetermined indicators, ie,

heart rate, cholesterol level, glucose level, etc, and provide reward points to policyholder on achievement of periodic preset targets.

The policyholders can also get integrated benefits, such as credit of percentage of premium into their investment account on achievement of certain preset targets.

The product is the classic duplet of digital innovation and improvement in customer experience.

The system that enables the technological features of this product is powered by the international technology service provider, the statement said.

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan ’s approval is a clear indication of its support for financial technology and innovative initiatives.

Lately, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan organised a workshop on insurtech (insurance technology), which was attended by stakeholders from diverse backgrounds, including insurers, brokers, banks, digital aggregators, non-bank finance companies, association of microfinance institutions and nano-credit providers.

The product will help the insurer work on “wellness approach” by improving the lifestyle and overall health of the people by incentivising them through the use of data analytics and artificial intelligence.

It is expected to instill healthy lifestyle into the lives of covered persons and improve their overall health; thereby, reducing the risks of chronic diseases, through the use

of technology-based platform.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Imran Khan is a great Prime Minister, says Amir Khan

Imran Khan is a great Prime Minister, says Amir Khan
Malala plays 'Never Have I Ever' and the internet is in awe

Malala plays 'Never Have I Ever' and the internet is in awe

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
Zaha reveals racist abuse after Arsenal penalty row

Zaha reveals racist abuse after Arsenal penalty row

Photos & Videos

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan

Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite co-star is Irrfan Khan
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in 2019?

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in 2019?
Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra reveals why she fell in love with Nick Jonas

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport

Mission Parwaz: Fakhr-e-Alam gets new visa after being detained at Russian airport