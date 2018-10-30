Accountability has nothing to do with 18th Amend: Fahmida

HYDERABAD: Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fahmida Mirza Monday rejected the impression of link between the process of accountability and the 18th Amendment.She said there was no consideration to rolling back the amendment as being propagated to counter the pace of accountability.

The minister stated this while talking to media persons here at Sindh High Court Circuit Bench Hyderabad where she came to appear before the election tribunal for hearing of recounting of votes of her constituency of Badin.

She said a number of accountability cases were appearing following activation of the process of accountability. She said the cases against some politicians were framed by the previous government which had been now sped up.

Responding to a question, the minister said that comparison of two months old present government against the rulers who ruled the country five years was unfair. The people had great expectations with the present federal government, however, time was required to tackle the issues which it received from previous rulers. She said soon the people would start enjoying the fruits of the policies of the present government.