Chehlum of martyrs of Karbala amid tight security today

LAHORE: Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and other martyrs of Karbala will be observed on Tuesday (today) with traditional religious solemnity and spirit, but amidst strict security measures in view of the ongoing wave of lawlessness and terrorism in the country.

The government is expected to shut down the mobile phone service in selected areas which has been becoming a regular feature of security arrangements to avert possible subversion at religious gatherings for the last two years.

Various Majalis and flagellation gatherings will be held in different city Imambargahs to commemorate the Karbala incident and highlight the message of the martyrdom. While a number of Alam and Tazia processions will be taken out from different Imambargahs and march on their respective routes. The central Zuljanah procession will be taken out from Mubarak Haveli inside Mochi Gate in the morning and culminate at Karbala Gamay Shah in the evening after passing through its traditional route. District administration has evolved special measures to ensure security and facilitate thousands of chest beating and Noha reciting mourners.

In order to avoid the possible converging of participants of the Chehlum procession with thousands of devotees gathered at Data Darbar for the concluding ceremonies of the 3rd day of the annual Urs, the procession has been scheduled to reach its conclusion nearby Karbala Gamay Shah a little late after the Isha prayers. This measure has been taken to avoid any possibility of friction between the two gatherings of devotees, and that terrorists could not cash in on the extraordinary large congregation.

After the culmination, a majlis will be held at Karbala Gamay Shah where different Zakerin will highlight the significance of the Karbala incident and the philosophy of martyrdom.

Thousands of regular and reserve policemen will be deployed at sensitive areas and at different imambargahs, especially along the route of the central Zuljanah procession to avert any eventuality.