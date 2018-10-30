Rupee weakens

KARACHI: The rupee lost 16 paisas to close at 132.65/dollar in the interbank market on Monday, traders said. It fell in its value in the open market too. Against the strong dollar, rupee ended at 132.50 versus the greenback compared with previous close of 131.90. Traders said the currency moved in the range of 132/132.65 during the session due to increased demand for the greenback from the importers and corporate sector.