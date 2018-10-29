Mon October 29, 2018
PM Imran Khan launches 'Pakistan Citizen Portal'

Babar, Shadab help Pakistan whitewash Australia

Netizens respond to govt-led 'Pakistan Citizen Portal'

President Arif Alvi boards commercial flight to Turkey

Trump turns down India's invite for Republic Day celebrations

Pakistan's 'penniless billionaires' expose money laundering frenzy

Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final

Nawaz refuses to attend opposition APC

Bringing govt down not difficult: Zardari

World

REUTERS
October 29, 2018

Czechs celebrate centenary with largest military parade

PRAGUE: The Czech Republic marked 100 years since the creation of Czechoslovakia on Sunday with the biggest military parade in its post-communist history, highlighting a weekend of celebrations. More than 4,000 military personnel took part in the event, which saw tanks and artillery roll down Evropska (European) Street, one of Prague´s main boulevards that once bore the name of Vladimir Lenin, founder of the Communist regime in Russia. In a unique gesture, troops from NATO allies Britain, France, Italy and the United States joined the parade, watched by crowds lining the boulevard in wet, chilly weather. US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis also attended. Before Czechoslovakia was made a country in the final weeks of World War One, it was part of the Austro-Hungarian empire. It remained a country until 1993 when it split into the Czech Republic and Slovakia. Sunday´s parade, which included a flypass by JAS 39 Gripen fighter jets, was the showcase event of Prague´s centennial weekend which also featured concerts, the re-opening of the National Museum after a three-year renovation, visits by foreign leaders and a state medal ceremony due to be hosted by President Milos Zeman at Prague Castle on Sunday evening.

Halloween rules box office for second week

Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final

Khadim Rizvi's free advice to pay off Pak loans

Hamilton wins fifth Formula One world title

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage

