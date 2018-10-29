Mon October 29, 2018
Economic strategy

Economic strategy

Lahore

ASK
Afshan S. Khan
October 29, 2018

‘Mehfil-e-Milad’

Rawalpindi: To pay homage to ‘The Saviour of Humanity’ and to enlighten our hearts with his sublime thoughts and Holy Sunnah, the annual ‘Mehfil-e-Milad’ was held here on Wednesday, in the Salma Masud Auditorium of FG Postgraduate College for Women, Kashmir Road Rawalpindi.

Girls clad in green and peach dupattas and artistically decorated stage were creating the right kind of ambience. A large number of former faculty members also attended the holy ‘mehfil’. mMehfil- e- Miladm opened with the recitation of Quranic verses by Mehwish Shaheen.

Hira Abdul Kareem presented Hamd in devoutly manner. Iram Shabbir, Syeda Wajeeha, Nighat Younas, Laraib, Sadaf Gul, Malaika Munir, Summayya and MuqaddasTariq presented Naats with utmost religious zeal and reverence.

Jannat Naveed shared her views about the holy birth of our beloved Prophet Muhammad (SAW) calling him “the greatest benefactor of humanity”, whose life and Sunnah has always been the guiding star for the entire humanity. Surraya Naz reflected upon ‘Khatm-e-Nabuwat’ on which the entire Muslim Ummah stands united.

