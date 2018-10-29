Naval chief visits forward posts of Pak marines

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi on Sunday visited forward posts of Pak marines along Sir Creek to review the Pak Marines formations during the major maritime exercise Seaspark 2018.

Upon Arrival at different posts in the Sir Creek area, the chief of the naval staff was received by Commander Coast Rear Admiral Moazzam Ilyas and Commander Karachi Rear Admiral Asif Khaliq, said a press release issued here by the Directorate of Public Relations of Pakistan Navy.

Comprehensive briefings were given to the naval chief about the troops deployed for the defence of the Sir Creek area, which constitutes south eastern maritime boundary of Pakistan. The naval chief also inspected the forward locations and appreciated the alertness, commitment and readiness of deployed troops.

He directed ensuring optimal utilization of the latest weaponry/equipment with motivation and alacrity to safeguard maritime boundaries of Pakistan. He commended officers and men for maintaining high morale and spirit of sacrifice to defend the frontiers of the country.

Interacting with troops, Admiral Abbasi expressed satisfaction on the operational readiness and lauded their level of motivation and determination to safeguard maritime frontiers of the country in a critical area under harsh topographic environment comprising marshes, swamps and unpredictable waterways.

Rear Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi, deputy chief of naval staff (Operations), was present on the occasion.Earlier, the naval chief visited Joint Maritime Information and Coordination Centre (JMICC) at Manora, Karachi. He was given briefings on the operational aspects in the presence of other maritime stakeholders. The JMICC has been established by the Pakistan Navy to harmonize the efforts of all maritime stakeholders through timely gathering and sharing of information to effectively safeguard maritime interests of Pakistan.