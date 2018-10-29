This plastic world

Over the last 20 years, we have been led to believe that drinking bottled water is saving us from disease. This belief needs to be shattered now. Plastic bottles are amongst the many sources of microplastic particles entering our bodies. A new study has confirmed microplastics in human excretion. The reports raise alarms over how widespread the tiny particles are in the human food chain. The scientists conducting the study suggest that the results would be true for 50 percent of the world’s population. Not only is plastic filtering into our food, it seems that all varieties of plastic are making their way into our gut. The scientists tested 10 varieties of plastic and found up to nine different varieties present in the stool samples. The particles present include those present in cosmetics as well as those broken down from larger plastic materials, often in the sea. While further studies are necessary, the verdict that humanity faces a serious threat from plastic is a firm one. Already, it was confirmed earlier this year that 83 percent of the world’s tap water is polluted with microplastics.

There appears to be no way out of the plastic world we have created. The substance invented to make consumption easier could very much destroy our planet on its own. The health effects of plastics are not well-documented, however, its effect on sea life has been devastating. The trouble is that plastic is virtually indestructible. Burning is the only way to destroy most plastic material, but that comes with the release of poisonous gas.

It is estimated that almost eight billion tonnes of plastic is present in our land, our water, and our oceans. From the study of marine life, we know that plastic does not just kill by obstruction, it is also toxic and a hormone disruptor. Plastic materials often attract other toxins as well as microbial pathogens. Plastic particles can break down in the human gut and move to other organs in the body. Some researchers in Paris found microplastics in rain particles, with scientists claiming we could even be breathing microplastics. Such is the spread of microplastics that this would not be a surprise. In Europe, a range of actions has been approved, including a ban on microplastics in cosmetics, a ban on single-use plastic products, and collecting 90 percent single-use plastic drink bottles by 2025. Plastic bags have been banned in a number of countries, but the question is whether these actions are enough. We could be taking too little action too late. The world needs a bold plan to tackle plastic pollution.