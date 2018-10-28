11 dead as gunman targets US synagogue

PITTSBURGH: A gunman yelling, ‘All Jews must die’, stormed a Pittsburgh synagogue during on Saturday services and shot worshippers, killing at least 11 and wounding half-a-dozen others including police officers before he was arrested. "It’s a very horrific crime scene, one of the worst that I've seen," Pittsburgh public safety director Wendell Hissrich told a news conference near the scene. "This falls under hate crime," he said, adding there was no active threat to the community and that the shooter had been taken to a hospital. KDKA television cited police sources as saying the gunman walked into the building and yelled 'All Jews must die'. A federal law enforcement official told Reuters that at least 11 people were killed. Three police officers were shot and one was injured by shrapnel, Alleghany County spokeswoman Amie Downs said in an email. Two of the six people injured were in critical condition, Downs said, but would not immediately say if the count of six injured people included the suspect.