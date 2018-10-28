Health facility inaugurated on PHC premises

PESHAWAR: Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) Waqar Ahmad Seth inaugurated a health facility on the court premises. As per an official communiqué, the health facility will provide the best healthcare to the judges, judicial officers, the staff of the Supreme Court, Peshawar Registry, high court, district courts and lawyers. It said that a senior medical officer shall be its head, assisted by a woman medical officer, LHV, nurse, medical technician, dispenser and orderly. The health facility will raise awareness about communicable and non-communicable and waterborne diseases. The PHC has planned a compressive referral system and has maintained liaison with Lady Reading Hospital for management in complicated cases. The Rescue 1122 facility has been arranged on the premises of the PHC. On the occasion, the chief justice expressed his desire to equip the health facility with modern diagnostic tools including a modern laboratory, X-ray, ultrasound, and ECG for providing standar­d health facilities to the visiting patients.