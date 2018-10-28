CJP reprimands his relative for approaching court

KARACHI: The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Mian Saqib Nisar, on Saturday reprimanded his relative for approaching court to clear his milk product brand.

Hearing a suo motu case about deficiencies in the production and processing of packed milk, the SC’s three member bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar took exception over the conduct of a private milk company owner, who is also the relative of the CJP, for approaching the court to clear his product's brand and warned the owner against ever approaching the court for any favour.

The court observed that it has become a common ailment that people assume that they could not get justice in courts unless they approach the court by any means.

The commission appointed by the court submitted its report before the court submitting that Milack milk product is fit for human consumption.

The counsel of the company submitted that the company processed the milk by extracting the fats from the milk. The court after perusal of the commission report disposed of the application.