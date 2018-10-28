Two factories sealed

LAHORE : Punjab Food Authority on Saturday sealed two factories in Shahdrah. A khoya (cheese) factory and a bottling factory were sealed.

The khoya factory was mixing chemicals and flavours in milk and selling it as khoya to different sweets and confectioner shops. Three mounds of adulterated khoya and a heavy amount of milk were recovered.

On the other hand, Arshad Bottle Factory was refilling bottles with artificial beverages. Over 500 prepared bottles and material in large amount along with filling machine, cylinders and other machinery were also confiscated. This was told by Punjab Food Authority DG Capt (R) Muhammad Usman.

He said hundreds of the bottles were being prepared on a daily basis and supplied to different areas in Lahore. The gruesome act of adulteration has found its way in almost every category of food items, said the DG adding that the only solution to fight the adulteration mafia was to get to the core of it.

PHC: While continuing with its comprehensive training programme, the Punjab Healthcare Commission has completed training of 257 hakeems and 78 homoeopathic doctors in four separate sessions organised in different batches.