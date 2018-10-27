Amal’s sacrifice not to go to waste, says CJP

KARACHI: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar said on Friday that Amal Umar’s sacrifice would not waste.

The Supreme Court (SC) resumed hearing a suo motu case on the killing of Amal Umar, with the inquiry committee formed to ascertain those responsible seeking more time to review an investigative report submitted by the police.

Amal, 10, was killed by a stray bullet during an alleged police encounter with suspected robbers in Karachi’s DHA area on August 13. The bullet, as police officials admitted later, was fired by a constable who was aiming to shoot at a robber who had mugged Amal’s family a few minutes prior to the incident. The child’s parents had said that the 10-year-old passed away at the National Medical Centre after staff refused to provide medical treatment to her.

On Sept 18, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar took notice of the incident and constituted a six-member committee to ascertain those responsible in the child’s death.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Nisar and comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the case at SC Karachi Registry on Friday.

The members of the committee, representatives of the private hospital, police officials and Amal’s parents were present for the hearing.

As the hearing went under way, the committee members told the bench, “Police officials submitted a report on the matter just a day earlier and Justice (R) Khilji Arif Hussain is not here either, thus, more time must be given to review the report and give recommendations.”

Justice Nisar remarked, “We want to do something for our child. Amal is gone but we will not let her sacrifice go to waste.” The chief justice then questioned, “What action has police taken regarding this? If police personnel are given rifles then after a few days a similar incident will take place.”

The top judge also directed the Sindh advocate general to speak to Amal’s parents regarding compensation money.

China didn't seek military access to Gwadar: Pakistan

BEIJING: China has not asked for military access to Pakistan´s Chinese-funded, deep water port of Gwadar, a Pakistani rear admiral said Friday, amid persistent speculation in India and the United States it could become a Chinese naval base.

Gwadar in Balochistan is the crown jewel of China´s $60 billion investment in Belt and Road Initiative projects in Pakistan.

Last year the Pentagon singled out Pakistan as a possible location for a future Chinese military base, though China has said that is pure speculation. Diplomatic and security sources see Gwadar as the likely location.

Speaking at the Xiangshan Forum in Beijing, which China styles as its answer to the annual Shangri-La Dialogue security forum in Singapore, Rear Admiral Javaid Iqbal, Navy Secretary of the Pakistan Navy, said Gwadar is a "significant addition to the regional maritime landscape".

"Let me emphasise that the Gwadar port is purely a commercial venture and has no military overtones," he told the forum.

"Suitably located outside the potentially risky and confined waters of the Gulf, Gwadar has the potential to act not only as a transit port for China and Central Asia but also a trans shipment port impacting the prosperity of the entire region," Iqbal added. Speaking later to Reuters, he said he was very specific about the non-military nature of the port.