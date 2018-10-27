Sat October 27, 2018
Sports

AFP
October 27, 2018

Gillespie eyes Australian selector role

SYDNEY: Former Test fast bowler Jason Gillespie revealed his ambition to become a selector on Friday as Australia rebuilds after this year’s ball-tampering scandal.The current Sussex coach is well regarded after he led the Adelaide Strikers to their maiden Big Bash League T20 title this year, and took Yorkshire to back-to-back Division One crowns in 2014 and 2015.

Gillespie, touted as a possible Australia head coach before Justin Langer’s appointment in May, has also coached as a consultant for Cricket Australia in the past.

“I’d certainly love to be involved in selection at some point in the future,” he told cricket.com.au.“It’s certainly a challenging role and it’s not to be underestimated how challenging it is.“You only have to look at recent times, with the 50-over domestic one-day competition in Australia played very early in the season.

“And then players are being selected almost on the back of Big Bash form, because it’s hard for the selectors to judge how a player is going in 50-over cricket when there hasn’t been 50-over cricket played for four or five months.

“That’s just one of many challenges that selectors have to go through.”The Cricket Australia selection panel currently consists of Trevor Hohns, Greg Chappell and national coach Justin Langer.

Mark Waugh was also involved, but he resigned in May to join a pay-TV company and has not been replaced.The ball-tampering incident during Australia’s tour of South Africa in March ended in bans for three players, including captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner, and triggered the departure of former coach Darren Lehmann.Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland stepped down this week and was replaced by Kevin Roberts, the lead negotiator during acrimonious pay talks last year.

