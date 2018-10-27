Sat October 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Exclusive: After Kasur, another child abuse scandal emerges

Exclusive: After Kasur, another child abuse scandal emerges
Pakistan survive Maxwell onslaught to win series

Pakistan survive Maxwell onslaught to win series
Lahore on trajectory to becoming Smart City

Lahore on trajectory to becoming Smart City
Civil service reforms that work

Civil service reforms that work
Faisalabad man arrested over Facebook photos

Faisalabad man arrested over Facebook photos
Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad

Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad
Court asked to take notice of Fawad 's remarks about Nawaz

Court asked to take notice of Fawad 's remarks about Nawaz
Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk

Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk
Will bring funds, tech from China: PM

Will bring funds, tech from China: PM
China not asked for military access to Gwadar, Pakistan admiral says

China not asked for military access to Gwadar, Pakistan admiral says

National

P
PR
October 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Jang Media Group scoops top awards at WAN 2018

KARACHI: The Jang Media Group won three awards at WAN-IFRA for its Jang VR and Jang Real Apps, recently. The publications from various countries had sent their entries in more than 20 categories for their work in the print and publishing industry.

The Jang Media Group bagged the bronze award at the Print Innovation Awards for Jang VR mobile app in “Advertising Innovation”. The Print Innovation Awards honor the most innovative print products and services worldwide.

The Jang Media Group also won a Silver Award in the ‘Best Innovation to Engage Youth Audiences” category for Jang VR mobile app. While, it won another Bronze Award in “Best Branded Content Project” category for The News PSL, which made use of the Jang Real in branding and promoting content.

This is the third time that Jang has been awarded the coveted WAN-IFRA award for innovation after winning the Gold for Jang Classifieds and Silver for Jang Real in 2016 and 2017, respectively, making a record of wins for three consecutive years.

The Jang VR and Jang Real are examples of how the Jang Group keeps innovating to bring new initiatives to its readers that enables them to read as well as experience the content.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

FIFA announce increased prize money for women´s World Cup

FIFA announce increased prize money for women´s World Cup
Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk

Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk
No more pictures of Taimur Ali Khan, request parents

No more pictures of Taimur Ali Khan, request parents
Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Photos & Videos

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
Hugh Jackman on his way to the White House in The Front Runner trailer

Hugh Jackman on his way to the White House in The Front Runner trailer

Kangana replaces Deepika Padukone as Bollywood's highest paid actress

Kangana replaces Deepika Padukone as Bollywood's highest paid actress