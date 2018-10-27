Ex-judge challenges his removal in SC

ISLAMABAD: Sacked judge of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui on Friday challenged in the Supreme Court the decision of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) recommending his removal from his post. Earlier this month, the SJC had recommended removal of Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui from his office for levelling serious allegations against state institutions, including the judiciary and the premier state intelligence agency, during a speech at the District Bar Association, Rawalpindi.