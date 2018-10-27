EU report says elections were fair in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) released its final report on July 25 general election saying that overall conduct of the polls was fair than that of elections held in 2013, said the result transmission system should have been used in by-elections.

It was noted that Pakistan had implemented 38 out of 50 recommendations made by it after the 2013 general election in the wake of the inclusive and consultative reform process. The EU observers said that the Election Commission of Pakistan had failed to timely issue poll results, however, the use of RTS and other technology was a welcome development. The civilian ownership of the elections was limited due to the deployment of the security personnel.

Speaking here at a news conference, Chief Observer of the EU EOM Michael Gahler said that they had forwarded 30 recommendations to relevant institutions including the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to improve future electoral processes. It was also noted that no report on asking polling agents to go out of the polling stations on the conclusion of polling was received.

About the final report, he explained, “our final report brings together the findings and analysis of our observations over the period the mission was in Pakistan as well as comprehensive recommendations for future elections”. It was emphasised that the Election Commission should address reservations of political parties about the electoral process.

“Following the elections of 2018, various stakeholders informed the EU EOM of the need to revisit the Elections Act and to engage a new parliamentary committee for additional electoral reforms. We encourage such action to ensure further progress,” Gahler said.

The chief observer pointed out some key concerns as well including a lack of oversight of political party campaign finance; vague and subjective candidacy registration criteria; incomplete access for observers to all stages of the electoral process; the absence of a unified electoral roll; and limitations on media and freedom of expression.

About the Election Commission’s capacity, Gahler said that while the technical aspects of the elections were largely well administered, the Election Commission failed to provide timely information to voters and stakeholders on its decisions, procedures and other information of public interest.

The final report also highlights inadequate voter education, flawed postal voting, and a lack of transparency in the delimitation of constituencies and the transmission of results. Gahler noted the undue restrictions on freedom of expression led to considerable media self-censorship and constraints on freedom of assembly.

The report makes 30 recommendations for consideration, but suggests priority attention should be given to these eight:

1. Review the Constitution and Election Act so that any restrictions imposed on the right to stand as a candidate are not subject to vague, moral and arbitrary criteria.

2. Revise the Election Act, Election Rules and Codes of Conduct to ensure robust mechanisms for transparency of the ECP. These would include specific timeframes for, and the manner of, dissemination of information of public interest, including online.

3. To contribute to public confidence in the ECP, the Commission should introduce a range of measures to increase transparency, such as the holding of regular meetings with election stakeholders.

4. Guarantee civilian ownership of the conduct of elections by limiting the presence of security forces to outside polling stations only.

5. Review the legal framework for the media, including for online content, to ensure compliance with international standards for freedom of expression.

6. Introduce affirmative measures to foster the representation of women contesting general seats.

7. Adopt a unified electoral roll by removing the requirement for any supplementary list of voters, so that all citizens can be registered to vote on an equal basis in accordance with international standards.

8. Establish in law the right to national and international observation, ensuring full access for observers, including media, to all stages of the electoral process.