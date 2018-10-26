Pakistan stands by Kashmiris in their just stance, says COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who visited troops on Line of Control (LoC) at Sarpir and Pandu sectors, has said that Kashmir remains the core unresolved agenda and Pakistan stands by the Kashmiris in their just historical stance.

The COAS appreciated operational readiness and high state of morale, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Pakistan Army is fully invested in peace and stability of the region. “However, we are ready and resolute in defending the motherland against any misadventure,” he maintained.