Cantonment Board Clifton

Karachi: The monthly Board meeting of cantonment board Clifton (CBC) was held at CBC main office, which was presided over by president cantonment board station commander Karachi Brig Riaz Ahmed .In the said meeting agenda points were discussed some points were approved and few points were ordered to be further discussed in the next board meeting after rectification the point’s details.

On the meeting, Brig Riaz Ahmed appreciates the efforts of Executive Officer, Rana Kashif Shahzad and said that with his interest and hard working CBC will achieve positive image.In the end Executive Officer Rana Kashif Shahzad said public service is our duty and we have to perform it honestly and dedicatedly. we have to make CBC a model in public services.Vice president Aziz Suharwardy and other board member were also present in the meeting.***