The myth of merit

The shortage of doctors at government hospitals across Sindh has been a pressing concern. In order to deal with this problem, the provincial government has decided to recruit 1,000 doctors on the basis of walk-in interviews. This has been a recurring practice during the PPP’s tenure in Sindh. Over the years, a vast number of doctors are appointed in Sindh through walk-in interviews. These appointments aren’t made through the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) and have been criticised. According to the rules, only the commission has the authority to appoint grade-16 officers and above.

Following the Sindh government’s announcement, many doctors have been deeply dissatisfied because doctors are being appointed on a purely political basis. The chief minister of Sindh and all other relevant authorities are requested to look into this matter. All appointments should be made through the SPSC to ensure that efficient doctors are appointed on merit. The provincial government will be well-served by the arrangement as it will improve the quality of services offered at government hospitals.

Dr Sumera Suhail

Larkana