EMAAR clarifies

KARACHI: “EMAAR categorically denies reports by a section of the media that it has issued a list of its customers to Pakistani authorities. We value the privacy of our investors and have strict policies in place to ensure that data related to our customers are secure and protected. We also have vigorous systems in place to uphold the highest standards of data protection. The list mentioned in the media is not issued by Emaar and the names do not represent customers of EMAAR.”***