Reference against Pervaiz Ashraf, Babar Awan deferred

ISLAMABAD: Two former premiers Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Yuusuf Raza Gilani have to wait for hearing of NAB references against them, as accountability court has decided to wrap up former PM Mian Nawaz case first.

An accountability court on Wednesday announced that it will hear the Nandipur Power Project reference after wrapping up cases against former PM Nawaz Sharif filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Accountability Court II Judge Arshad Malik heard the reference against former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Babar Awan and others. A day earlier Judge Arshad Malik in NAB reference against former PM Yusuf Raza Gilani said the same that he would take up the reference after wrapping up cases against Mian Nawaz Sharif.

During the hearing Judge Malik remarked, “The Supreme court has directed to conclude the cases against Mian Nawaz Sharif by November 17 so the court is busy with the references against him.”