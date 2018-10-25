Pakistan hold Japan in Asian Champions Trophy

KARACHI: Pakistan hockey team held Japan to a 1-1 draw in their Asian Champions Trophy match in Muscat, Oman on Wednesday.

Asian champions Japan took lead in the 12th minute through forward Kenji Kitazato to put the Greenshirts under pressure.Pakistan then tried to build an attack down the center but Aleem Bilal was unable to get past the Japanese defenders. They continued to attack and were finally rewarded with a penalty corner in the 24th minute, which was converted by PC specialist Mubashar Ali.

Mubashar equalised with a powerful low strike that beat the Japanese goalkeeper Takano all ends up.In the second quarter, Pakistan forwards created many chances and kept the pressure on rival defenders. Umar Bhutta’s attack was foiled by the Japanese defenders in the 32nd minute. Atiq then turned defence into attack but his cross was way off target.

Pace slowed down in the third quarter and it was mainly a mid-field show. The Greenshirts were successful in earning their second penalty corner but failed to capitalize. Japan held the upper hand during the last 15 minutes when they had three penalty corners and a field attempt coming off the post.

Japan increased pressure in the last quarter and won a penalty corner in the 57th minute. However, their attempt was foiled by the Pakistan goalkeeper.Pakistan have won just once in their last five encounters with Japan with the latter winning three matches with one game ending in a draw.The Greenshirts thrashed Oman 8-1 on Monday. They will now face Malaysia in their last round robin match on Friday (tomorrow).