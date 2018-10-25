Such a long journey

Dilapidated roads have created difficulties for people who travel to Turbat from adjoining areas. This has posed problems in emergency situations when people need to be shifted to hospitals in Turbat from adjoining towns and villages. It often takes long to take patients to hospitals in the city. As a result, a large number of people have died en route to the hospital because they aren’t provided medical attention on an urgent basis. The dismal condition of roads has also been the cause of many accidents.

The residents of Dasht, Mand, Tump and Buleda have been particularly inconvenienced. In most situations, students are also finding it difficult to get to their educational institutions in Turbat city. This has directly impacted their studies. Despite these challenges, little or no effort has been made to repair these roads. At this critical juncture, steps need to be taken to fix the road links between Turbat and other parts of the province. The journey to Mand, which is situated 115 kilometres away from Turbat, takes three hours and 25 minutes. Efforts should be made to ensure that people are facilitated through reliable road links. The chief minister of Balochistan must ensure that action is taken in this regard.

Kamran Fazal

Turbat