Nurses call off protest as govt accepts their demands

The sit-in of nurses outside the Karachi Press Club ended on its third day on Wednesday after the government accepted demands of the protesting nurses.

The protest was called off after Additional Health Secretary Dr Muhammad Usman held successful negotiations with the joint action committee of nurses. The two parties met at the office of the deputy commissioner South. It was reported that the government accepted all the demands of the nurses, including a raise in salaries, promotions and improvements in working conditions.

The protest had severely affected operations at Civil Hospital Karachi, Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, National Institute of Child Health and other public health facilities across the city. Many scheduled surgical procedures had to be cancelled due to non-availability of paramedical staff.