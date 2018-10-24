Rs4 million fine slapped on Iesco for poor show

Rawalpindi : Expressing concerns on performance of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco), National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) Tuesday slapped a fine of Rs4 million on the power distribution company of the twin cities of Rawalpindi-Islamabad and the adjoining areas.

Iesco is fined for long-hours of power shut downs every day, unscheduled loadshedding, supply of low voltage to the consumers and delay in providing new connections. Iesco spokesman, Raja Asim Nazir, confirmed to ‘The News’ that Nepra has slapped a fine of Rs4 million on the power company through a notification, which was issued on Tuesday. He said that Iesco has been directed to pay the fine immediately. “Nepra has imposed fine on poor performance of Iesco regarding long-hours of shut down, unscheduled loadshedding and supply of low voltage to the consumers,” he added.

He said that Iesco chief has summoned a meeting of Director Operations to end long-hours shut down every day. He also directed to provide full voltage power supply to consumers. “We will decide to do one power shut down in a week to do maintenance work or shifting of services,” he assured.

According to NEPRA report, Islamabad Electric Supply Company is providing only 180 voltage electricity to its consumers therefore consumers are facing loss worth millions of rupees due to damages to their electric appliances. Under a policy matter, Iesco is also observing loadshedding for two hours on the feeders facing 10 to 20 per cent loss, two to four hours with 20 to 30pc loss and four to six hours on those having over 30pc shortfall. In addition, the company is continuously observing long-hours 6 to 12 hours shutdown due to maintenance and other issues every day in different areas.

During the last many days, consumers of various parts of the city and cantonment board localities including Soan, Rawat, Adiala, Defense Road, Tariqabad, Gulistan Colony, Morgha, Lalkurti, Dhamyal, Bakramandi, Dhoke Syedan, People’s Colony, Sadiqabad, Committee Chowk, Dhoke Elahi Bukhash, Mareer Hassan, Jhanda Chichi, Kutchery, Chur, Allahabad, Misriyal, Girja Road and several other areas are facing long-hours of shut down in excuse of maintenance work.

Meanwhile, residents of Munawar Colony, Dhoke Juma, Mubarak Lane, Kalyal, Gulshanabad and Hill View Lane on Tuesday strongly protested against Iesco by blocking Adiala Road for observing long-hours shut downs every day.