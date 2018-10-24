Wed October 24, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 24, 2018

PFA to introduce food checking system

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority on Tuesday planned to introduce currency note inks to check food items in the market. The PFA DG met a delegation of International Labelling Security Company regarding the implementation of the plan at PFA Headquarters.

Punjab Food Authority DG Captain (r) Muhammad Usman Younis said that it was needed to introduce an authentic system through which food items could be checked in the market. This modern system would help check food items accurately. The refilling policy of the 19-litre water bottle was also discussed during the meeting. The PFA DG said the authority was working on the modern system of coding for the food packages. Meanwhile, PFA sealed an ice factory in Shahdrah. The sealed Mithoo Butt Ice Factory did not have filtration plant. Rusty blocks were being used for the preparation of the ice.

The Punjab Food Authority also sealed two food points, Haji Fresh Juice and Milk Shop at Johar Town and Sadam Foods at Liaqatabad, for not complying with the rules and regulations. Sheiku Restaurant, an already sealed food outlet, was re-sealed and heavy fine was imposed on it, because its owners had opened the seal without the permission of PFA. A case has also been lodged against the perpetrators.

