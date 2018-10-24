Wed October 24, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 24, 2018

Quality education a target: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Schools Education Murad Raas has said PTI government is working on providing quality education to the students so that the new Pakistan could be known for its best educational facilities in the world.

In this regard, the provincial school’s education department has started working on an educational roadmap for the next five years. Under this roadmap, teachers’ training would be especially taken care of and students will be provided best facilities in government schools so that they could become youth leaders in their respective fields.

He said this while presiding over a meeting. The meeting discussed various aspects of educational reforms roadmap 2018-23. The meeting agreed to a composite strategy to be adopted so that government schools could provide a world-class education to their students.

The meeting also agreed that steps should be taken to ensure that 100 per cent enrolment target was achieved and no child was deprived of its basic right of education. The minister said internationally acclaimed educational models would be introduced.

Meanwhile, Murad Raas has taken action over the news of corporal punishment of a ninth class student namely Furqan studying in a private academy in Shahdara. He summoned Lahore CEO (education) Naseem Ahmed Zahid and the management of the academy at his office here today (Tuesday) and directed the CEO (education) to take legal action against the teacher responsible. He said a mechanism should be devised so that government policy regarding educational institutions should be implemented in letter and spirit.

