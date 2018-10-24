Martyred cops’ families protest for jobs

LAHORE: The families of police martyrs staged a protest demonstration against the new rules of Punjab Police for the recruitment of martyrs’ children.

They gathered outside Lahore Press Club and demanded recruitment to the force without any delay to help families earn livelihood. They said the old rules of martyrs’ welfare should be restored.

Woman dies: A 50-year old woman died in a road accident in the Naseerabad area on Tuesday. The woman was run over and killed by a speeding car while the accused driver fled the scene.

case registered: Sandah police have registered a case against rape accused on Tuesday. A case has been registered against Abid, Akhtar and their accomplice on charges of raping a woman at Umar Colony T-5. Police said the accused persons entered the house of the woman and tied up her with ropes. Abid allegedly raped her at gunpoint.

Container removed: The container which was stuck in Jail Road underpass has been removed after nine hours of hectic efforts. The container hindered traffic flow on the midnight of Monday and Tuesday. Two cranes were used to remove it. The incident also damaged the ceiling of the underpass and sign boards. The container was heavily loaded.

gangs smashed: Investigation Wings of Iqbal Town and Sadr divisions claimed to have busted six criminal gangs by arresting their 18 members and recovered loot worth over Rs 10 million from their custody.

Iqbal Town SP Bilal Zafar, during a press conference, said the police teams also seized illegal arms from the custody of the arrested gang members. The arrested accused have confessed to committing other crimes.

The gangs busted include Imran alias Mana dacoit gang, Kamran alias Kami dacoit gang, Moeen alias Moni gang, Safdar alias Langra dacoit gang, Tariq thief gang and Badil thief gang. The SP has announced commendatory certificates for police teams.

awareness: The city traffic police on a second day of the seven-day traffic awareness campaign briefed the citizens on The Mall and about the traffic rules and regulations. The traffic police also distributed pamphlets among the road users.

cleanliness: DIG Operations Shahzad Akbar has given instructions to all the police officers in Lahore to ensure cleanliness in police stations.

Clean and peaceful environment should be provided to the applicants in police stations, he said. Surprise visits will be paid to the police stations to monitor checks the sanitation.