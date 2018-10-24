Improper disposal

The streets of Gulistan-e-Jauhar are filled with large mounds of garbage. More often than not, waste is improperly disposed on the roads and there aren’t many dustbins. Over time, the heaps of garbage have started emitting a pungent odour and it has become difficult to cross the lane.

Suitable steps need to be taken to properly dispose of waste. The city’s streets should not be treated as dumping grounds. Efforts should be taken to inculcate civic sense among our people so as to ensure that such behaviour is not repeated.

Sheikh Bilal Ahmed

Karachi