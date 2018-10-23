Man killed in Jamrud firing

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
JAMRUD: A man was killed and three others sustained injuries in a firing incident at Surkamar in Khyber tribal district Sunday night, official sources said.They said unidentified gunmen opened fire on Abdul Shakoor Khan, Amal Jan, Khan Rez and Khiyal Jan in Surkamar. As a result, Amal Jan died on the spot while others sustained serious injuries.
