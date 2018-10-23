Too loud to learn

Although many schools can be found across the country, limited attention is given to selecting an appropriate, comfortable and peaceful location for them. In Charsadda, a large number of school buildings are situated in narrow streets. In addition, some schools are located in areas where traffic congestion is a major cause for concern. As a consequence, students are often greeted with the sounds of blaring horns and shouting vendors when they enter a classroom. This suggests that we fail to account for noise pollution while selecting a suitable location for a school. We must not forget that severe noise can have a significant impact on how students perform in their studies. Islamia College University, Peshawar is situated near Bacha Khan International Airport. So, teachers have to halt their lectures whenever a plane lands or takes off from the international airport.

Educational institutions need to focus more on selecting comfortable and ideal location to construct their campuses. Noise pollution can have drastic implications on a child’s academic performance and could, in extreme circumstances, affect their mental health.

Laiba Muhammad Aamir

Charsadda