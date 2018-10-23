Sri Lanka names T20 squad

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka on Monday included a 20-year-old young bowler in their 15-member squad for the one-off Twenty20 match against England. Kamindu Mendis, who has played Under-19 matches, was brought into the squad led by Thisara Perera for Saturday’s match at Premadasa International Stadium in Colombo under lights.

Sri Lanka T20 squad: Thisara Perera (captain), Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Akila Dhananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Lakshan Sandakan and Nuwan Pradeep.