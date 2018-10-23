Tue October 23, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme begins

Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme begins
Prohibited in Centre, permitted in Punjab

Prohibited in Centre, permitted in Punjab
Mulla Baradar released from Pak jail

Mulla Baradar released from Pak jail
Pakistani doctor elected President of Royal Society of Medicine’s ENT section

Pakistani doctor elected President of Royal Society of Medicine’s ENT section
PM asks Aleem Khan to ‘vacate’ CM camp office

PM asks Aleem Khan to ‘vacate’ CM camp office
Zardari ready to talk to Nawaz

Zardari ready to talk to Nawaz
PM Imran extends birthday wishes to his teacher Geoffrey Douglas

PM Imran extends birthday wishes to his teacher Geoffrey Douglas
PTI loses both seats contested by incumbent governor in July 25 polls 

PTI loses both seats contested by incumbent governor in July 25 polls 
Imran to attend Saudi moot despite opposition

Imran to attend Saudi moot despite opposition
Russian troops in Pakistan for joint militray training

Russian troops in Pakistan for joint militray training

Islamabad

A
APP
October 23, 2018

Share

Advertisement

CII not considering proposal to grant divorce right to women

Islamabad: The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) on Monday said no proposal was under its consideration about granting women the right to divorce their husbands.

A CII spokesman, in a statement, denied news reported by a section of media that the Council was contemplating a women-friendly marriage contract by adding a new clause in the Nikkahnama (consummation of marriage) giving powers to the women to divorce.

However, he said, the CII was working to simplify the Nikkahnama form. “New clauses as per the Muslim Family Laws 1961 in the light of the teachings of the Holy Quran and Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him) might be added to it,” he added.

The spokesman said the CII was trying to ensure the inclusion of Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs), strengthening the responsibilities of Nikkah Khawan simplifying the divorce procedure, custody of children and maintenance allowance of women after the split.

A panel of Ulema, Mashaikh and religious scholars would be consulted before finalising the amendments in the Nikahnama and dissolution of marriage documents, before its approval by the Council, he added.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding
Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Is Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim having Bollywood dreams too?

Is Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim having Bollywood dreams too?
China launches Hong Kong-mainland mega bridge

China launches Hong Kong-mainland mega bridge

Photos & Videos

Sheep replace traffic in the heart of Madrid

Sheep replace traffic in the heart of Madrid
Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment