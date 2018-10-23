Transparency in housing schemes ordered

Islamabad: Minister of State for Housing and Works Muhammad Shabbir Qureshi on Monday visited offices of the Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) where he was given briefing on different projects being undertaken by the foundation.

Acting Director General Sajid Manzoor Asadi briefed the Minister of State on 'Naya Pakistan Housing Programme', Bhara Kahu Housing Scheme and F-14, F-15 plans and projects in Karachi. He also apprised the minister of legal matters being faced by the foundation. The minister directed the officials present on the occasion to ensure transparency in Naya Pakistan Housing Programme' and other projects.