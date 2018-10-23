Wasa transfers 14 revenue inspectors

Rawalpindi: Acting on the directions of Chairman, Wasa, Arif Abbasi, the management Monday transferred the services of all 14 inspectors of revenue branch.

According to official spokesman, Umar Farooq, the objective behind transferring services of employees is meant to improve the working of the water agency and to provide better services to the consumers. Such kind of move would also result in checking corruption in Wasa, he said. All the transferred employees were allegedly recruited on political basis.

Similarly, in second phase the management has decided to transfer tube well operators and valve men. The inspectors who were transferred from revenue section include Khalid Mahmood, Tanvir Ahmed, Mohammad Arif, Mohammad Tariq, Asjad ur Rehman, Mian Atiq, Ahsan Iqbal, Asad Jabbar, Rashid Hameed, Mohammad Nadeem, Shahzada Hassan, Raja Abdul Haseeb and Naeem Anwar.