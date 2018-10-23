Woman dies under mysterious circumstances

LAHORE: A mother of two children died under mysterious circumstances at her Shahdara house on Monday. The woman was identified as Umme Habiba of Begum Kot, Shahdara. The woman's condition went critical, she was rushed to hospital where she died. Police shifted the body to morgue.

Two arrested: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) arrested two persons at Allama Iqbal International Airport on Monday and recovered amphetamine (ice) weighing 2,216kg from their possession. The arrested persons identified as Banam Aman of Sawabi and Muhammad Nawaz were proceeding abroad when they were caught by the Anti-Narcotics Force team.

The accused persons had concealed drugs in the iron rod and frame of their boxes. 408 drug peddlers held in 10 days: Police arrested 408 drug peddlers from the areas around educational institutions during the last 10 days. Police also recovered drugs from the possession of the arrested drug pushers.