Tue October 23, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme begins

Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme begins
Prohibited in Centre, permitted in Punjab

Prohibited in Centre, permitted in Punjab
Mulla Baradar released from Pak jail

Mulla Baradar released from Pak jail
Pakistani doctor elected President of Royal Society of Medicine’s ENT section

Pakistani doctor elected President of Royal Society of Medicine’s ENT section
PM asks Aleem Khan to ‘vacate’ CM camp office

PM asks Aleem Khan to ‘vacate’ CM camp office
Zardari ready to talk to Nawaz

Zardari ready to talk to Nawaz
PM Imran extends birthday wishes to his teacher Geoffrey Douglas

PM Imran extends birthday wishes to his teacher Geoffrey Douglas
PTI loses both seats contested by incumbent governor in July 25 polls 

PTI loses both seats contested by incumbent governor in July 25 polls 
Imran to attend Saudi moot despite opposition

Imran to attend Saudi moot despite opposition
Russian troops in Pakistan for joint militray training

Russian troops in Pakistan for joint militray training

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
October 23, 2018

Share

Advertisement

SHC orders plan to remove obstruction at Sukkur Barrage bank

The Supreme Court-mandated judicial commission tasked with investigating Sindh’s environmental issues has directed the works secretary to draw up a strategy through which the obstruction at Sukkur Barrage’s left bank could be removed without causing any harm to the structure.

During a hearing on Monday, the judicial commission headed by Justice (retd) Amir Hani Muslim was informed that the Sindh High Court’s Hyderabad Circuit Court had ordered the removal of the obstruction at Sukkur Barrage’s left bank, however, the orders have not been complied with yet.

The chief engineer at Sukkur Barrage submitted that because of the obstruction the flow of the water downstream was being affected and therefore the high court had passed the order. Observing that the bridge was owned by the highway department which falls within the domain of the works secretary, the commission directed the works department secretary to draw up a strategy through which the obstruction could be removed without causing any loss or damage to the bridge so that the SHC’s orders are complied with.

The commission directed the Task Force chairman and works secretary to appear along with the relevant record on October 29. The commission also issued notices to the managing director of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board with regard to the supply of water to DHA.

The DHA secretary submitted that the required quantity of water in terms of the undertaking given by the KWSB has not been provided which in turn has multiplied the grievances of the residents. The commission directed the MD KWSB and project director of DHA Phase-VIII to appear on October 29.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding
Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Is Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim having Bollywood dreams too?

Is Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim having Bollywood dreams too?
China launches Hong Kong-mainland mega bridge

China launches Hong Kong-mainland mega bridge

Photos & Videos

Sheep replace traffic in the heart of Madrid

Sheep replace traffic in the heart of Madrid
Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment