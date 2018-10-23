SHC orders plan to remove obstruction at Sukkur Barrage bank

The Supreme Court-mandated judicial commission tasked with investigating Sindh’s environmental issues has directed the works secretary to draw up a strategy through which the obstruction at Sukkur Barrage’s left bank could be removed without causing any harm to the structure.

During a hearing on Monday, the judicial commission headed by Justice (retd) Amir Hani Muslim was informed that the Sindh High Court’s Hyderabad Circuit Court had ordered the removal of the obstruction at Sukkur Barrage’s left bank, however, the orders have not been complied with yet.

The chief engineer at Sukkur Barrage submitted that because of the obstruction the flow of the water downstream was being affected and therefore the high court had passed the order. Observing that the bridge was owned by the highway department which falls within the domain of the works secretary, the commission directed the works department secretary to draw up a strategy through which the obstruction could be removed without causing any loss or damage to the bridge so that the SHC’s orders are complied with.

The commission directed the Task Force chairman and works secretary to appear along with the relevant record on October 29. The commission also issued notices to the managing director of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board with regard to the supply of water to DHA.

The DHA secretary submitted that the required quantity of water in terms of the undertaking given by the KWSB has not been provided which in turn has multiplied the grievances of the residents. The commission directed the MD KWSB and project director of DHA Phase-VIII to appear on October 29.