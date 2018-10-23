Tue October 23, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme begins

Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme begins
Prohibited in Centre, permitted in Punjab

Prohibited in Centre, permitted in Punjab
Mulla Baradar released from Pak jail

Mulla Baradar released from Pak jail
Pakistani doctor elected President of Royal Society of Medicine’s ENT section

Pakistani doctor elected President of Royal Society of Medicine’s ENT section
PM asks Aleem Khan to ‘vacate’ CM camp office

PM asks Aleem Khan to ‘vacate’ CM camp office
Zardari ready to talk to Nawaz

Zardari ready to talk to Nawaz
PM Imran extends birthday wishes to his teacher Geoffrey Douglas

PM Imran extends birthday wishes to his teacher Geoffrey Douglas
PTI loses both seats contested by incumbent governor in July 25 polls 

PTI loses both seats contested by incumbent governor in July 25 polls 
Imran to attend Saudi moot despite opposition

Imran to attend Saudi moot despite opposition
Russian troops in Pakistan for joint militray training

Russian troops in Pakistan for joint militray training

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
October 23, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Financial institutions asked to identify beneficial owner

ISLAMABAD: The financial institutions need to carry out self-risk assessment relating to money laundering and terrorist financing risks faced by them, an official at Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan said on Monday.

“The FATF regulations are mandatory to adopt for Pakistan as a member of the Asia Pacific Group on Money Laundering to ensure that criminals are not able to hide their identity through use of complex ownership structure of companies, partnerships, trusts or other similar forms,” Khalida Habib, Executive Director SECP, said addressing an awareness workshop.

“The financial institutions are now required to identify the ultimate beneficial owner.” The SECP held a full-day workshop on anti-money laundering/countering financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) as part of their efforts to sensitise securities, commodities, non-banking financial institutions and insurance sectors on the subject.

Habib told the audience that commission notified Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism Regulations, 2018, in June this year which were fully compliant with the FATF 40 recommendations and shift the perspective from one-size-fits-all to the risk-based approach, enabling financial institutions to focus their resources on the high-risk customers.

Shauzab Ali, Commissioner SECP, said the commitment from higher-level management was essential for the implementation of the AML/CFT regime. Ali proposed that such interaction with stakeholders should be made a regular feature by conducting these awareness sessions more often.

An SECP statement said the workshop focused on sharing best global practices, legislative framework, technological enhancements and streamlining procedures in order to apply national AML/CFT measures and develop an effective risk assessment and compliance framework.

The seminar was last in a series of awareness/ training sessions carried out as part of the outreach program to raise understanding on the risks and obligations there under. The SECP said subsequent awareness and training sessions would be conducted next month to enhance capacity building of the regulated sector with respect to AML/CFT.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding

All you wanted to know about Ranveer-Deepika wedding
Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Is Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim having Bollywood dreams too?

Is Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim having Bollywood dreams too?
China launches Hong Kong-mainland mega bridge

China launches Hong Kong-mainland mega bridge

Photos & Videos

Sheep replace traffic in the heart of Madrid

Sheep replace traffic in the heart of Madrid
Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Shireen Mazari thinks Momina-Ahad rendition of Ko Ko Korina is a 'massacre'

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Allegations against Anu Malik are true: Alisha Chinai who sued composer in 1990s for misconduct

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment

Ira Trivedi makes email exchange with Chetan Bhagat public, threatens legal suit for harassment