Steps to prevent accidents in fog

LAHORE: The National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP), keeping in views the upcoming extreme foggy weather, have started measures to prevent fog-related accidents.

“While driving in the extreme foggy conditions, we can avoid many untoward incidents/accidents by adopting road safety measures, said by NH&MP DIG while reviewing the preventive measures with regard to foggy season. He asked the sector commanders to manage fresh lane marking and other arrangements on the highways with the coordination of NHA to avoid any untoward accidents and incidents in extreme foggy conditions. He said the best travel time in foggy days was between 10a.m. and 6p.m.