19 injured in accident on Sharea Faisal

As many as 19 people, including women and children, were wounded in a road accident on Sharea Faisal on Sunday.

According to the police, the accident occurred near the Natha Khan Flyover when a speeding coaster overturned. Upon receiving the alert, ambulances from different welfare associations reached the site and rushed the injured persons to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. Police also reached the site and began investigations.

Officials said all those injured were mourners who were heading back to their homes in Gulshan-e-Amin, Federal B Area after attending a Majlis in Korangi 100-Quarters on the night between Saturday and Sunday.

The coaster overturned as the driver swerved to avoid hitting a passing motorcyclist. The injured include 10-year-old Hur Abbas, 14-year-old Araf Hyder, 22-year-old Ishaq Raza as well as John Hyder, 36, Ibne Hassan, 42, Abid, 23, Yasir, 25, Mohsin, 19, Zafar, 30, Ali Raza, 18, Ali Imran, 28, Mohsin Abbas, 32, Iqbal, 55, Ali Hasnain, 25, Ali Hussain, 50, Zahid, 65, Moazzam, 28, Shamsher, 48 and Nayyar Abbas, 25.

Several of the injured were discharged after hospital staff administered first aid. Three others were said to be in critical condition. Moreover, five more people were wounded in another accident that took place near Yousuf Goth bus terminal on Hub River Road in Baldia Town.

The injured, who were taken to Civil Hospital, Karachi, were identified as Din Muhammad, 35, Adnan Ali Jafri, 30 and Kashif Wajid, 28, while the truck driver and a cleaner are yet to be identified as they remained unconscious in the hospital. According to police, the accident occurred when a speeding Shehzore truck collided with a passenger bus.