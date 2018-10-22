Six-kanal state land retrieved

KHANEWAL: The district government has retrieved six-kanal state land worth over three million rupees during the anti-encroachment operation in the district on Sunday. The operation was conducted at Khanewal, Kabirwala, Talamba, Mian Chunnu, Abdul Hakeem and Jahanian where 30 illegal constructions were demolished. The team also retrieved six-kanal state land valuing three million rupees and issued warnings to 14 shopkeepers to remove encroachments.